It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kornelis Egbert Kuiper (“Kees”), born in Groningen, The Netherlands. Kees passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 16, 2019 at the hospital in Courtenay, BC.

From son and little brother, to boyfriend, husband and father, this red-headed boy lived a full life. Always up for a dance, a sing-along, or a good laugh, he brought smiles to our faces.

We will miss you, Kees.

Rhonda & Kornelis

Audre