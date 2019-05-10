May 10, 2019

We are saddened by the sudden passing of our daughter Kirsten.

She is predeceased by her brothers Kurt and Brett. Survived by her parents Frank and Maureen, daughters Chelsea and Kali, son Branden, sister in law Susan, nephew Ryan, nieces Sarah and Alisha and aunts and uncles in Ontario and extended family in Alberta.

Celebration of Life will take place June 15, 2019 at 1pm at the Comox Legion.