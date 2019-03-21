It is with sadness we announce the passing of Erika Kintzinger at the age of 90.

Erika is survived by her 3 children, Petra Kintzinger in Port Moody, Sandra (Richard) Willan in Clearwater, Roger (Vianne) Kintzinger in Kelowna and her Daughter-In-Law Mary Kintzinger (Ric) in Kelowna. She was predeceased by her husband Henry in 2000 and her son Ric in 2009. Erika was Oma to 8 grandchildren: Erika, Josh, Rebekah, Alicia (Ric and Mary), Dustin and Stefanie (Sam and Richard), Taylor (Petra) and Travis (Roger and Vianne). She was Uhr-Oma to Isaac, Sarah and Abby (Erika and Benn), Ashton and Lindsay (Josh and Beatrice), Alexandre and Zeppelin (Rebekah and Martin), Zuri and Juno (Stefanie and Colby), and Harrison and Charlotte (Dustin and Baylea).

Erika was born in Ebingen, Germany on October 16, 1928. She married Henry in Esslingen in 1952, and shortly thereafter boarded a ship to Canada, where she landed in Halifax mid-winter with only a railway ticket, no cash! Erika and Henry were both trained to do farm work, and Saskatchewan was her destination, Henry having gone a few months before. They eventually moved to urban areas, spending a significant time in Hinton, Alberta where they settled to enjoy a lively social life with their many German friends. The family enjoyed annual 2 week camping trips on various lakes in the summer. On one of those trips, they fell in love with BC while in the Okanagan, and soon Henry found jobs, first in Prince George (2 years), and then in Powell River where all the children eventually graduated school. In the early 1980s, Henry retired from the pulp mill and took a contract in Turkey. Erika loved her time there, including her proximity to relatives in Germany. Again, an active social life was enjoyed, together with lots of swimming in the Mediterranean, just outside their door. In about 1984, they settled in Clearwater to be close to Sam, Richard and grandchildren. Ric and Mary also settled in Clearwater.

Erika and Henry had a big family property, including a massive garden and beautiful swimming pool. Everyone loved to spend time there, including most major holidays and long weekends. Oma cooked large meals. Wine was consumed. Barbeques were common in the summer, and a lot of fun was had. Those definitely were “the good old days”. In 1986 just before Expo, Erika and Henry turned their home into a bed and breakfast, and they continued with that until the late 1990s. Soon word got out and people came from all over the world, especially Europe. Many came over and over again.

To the end, Erika liked to socialize and enjoyed visiting with friends. More than anything, Erika loved swimming and many in Clearwater will remember her daily visits to Dutch Lake in Clearwater. In addition to swimming, Erika also enjoyed travel, entertaining, walking, reading, knitting, quilting, and gardening.

Family was everything for Erika. She was Oma E. to her great grandchildren and they know her well. In looking through her calendar for 2019, we found all the birth days of every family member. Also, just a very few death days – but all were there. It was a poignant reminder of her connection with all family members. In her final days, many were able to come to the hospital to say goodbye on that sad day. She will be remembered and sorely missed.

Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3 pm at the Clearwater Christian Church.