Kevin was born to Bill & Terry O’Neill in Victoria, BC and at 5 years of age moved to Trail where his brother Hunter was born. The family moved to Fruitvale in 1966 and are still permanent residents there.

Kevin loved his sister-in-law Shelley and his niece and nephew Krystl and Tyson, and was always excited to see them. Unfortunately, Kevin was born with some challenging disabilities that he had to endure for a lifetime. As a younger person this physical disorder (Cerebral Palsy) did not slow him down that much and he had a very fulfilling life. Sadly, as the years went by, his muscular control deteriorated and confined him to a wheelchair and constant care. His mind on the other hand remained sharp as a tack until the end.

Kevin was always an extremely outgoing person, he made friends wherever he went and was very well known in the community. He and his constant companion and caregiver (his mom Terry), participated in many activities and groups over the years, many of them involving their church.

An animal lover who became a vegetarian in his later years, Kevin had many pets but his favourite had to be his aquariums full of colourful fish that he could sit and watch for hours.

Through all the years of hardship and challenges, Kevin was somehow able to maintain a very positive outlook on life. He accepted his burden with a strength and grace that should be a lesson to us all.

The family would like to thank all the varied and many people who helped care for Kevin over the years.

As were his wishes there was a Funeral Service held at the Alliance Church in Trail with Reverend Ken Siemens, Officiating.

Obituary-