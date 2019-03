Passed away after a valiant struggle with cancer. Dad enjoyed his life to the fullest.

He loved his family of course his many close friends. Dad was always there to brighten the lives of others. He was a strong soul with a huge heart.

There will be a celebration of life March 24, 2019 at 1 pm located at Langford Legion on Station Rd.

Please come share a story, some laughter and remember him with us.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.