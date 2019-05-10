May 10, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth George Elstone at the age of 92. He is survived by 2 daughters, June Virostek (Barry), Carol Smallwood (Shawn); 3 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Derek and Gordon; and 1 Sister, Elizabeth Tooth. He was predeceased by his loving wife Winnifred Elstone and son Brian Elstone.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.