With sadness in our hearts and loving memories in our minds we announce the passing of Kenneth David Munn, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

Ken was born on January 15, 1952 in Cupar, Saskatchewan to Lois and David Munn. From that day on, he spent his life helping others in his characteristically unassuming manner.

His values were formed in his youth, working at his father’s “Munn Hardware” store in Cupar. He and his siblings would be dispatched across the small farming

community, northeast of Regina, to assist the townspeople with a variety of odd jobs.

Ken’s desire to help others led him into the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in April of 1972. His first posting was Mackenzie then Burns Lake, B.C. In 1978 he was transferred to the Immigration Passport Section in Vancouver and later on to the Surrey and Burnaby Detachments of the Lower Mainland.

After graduating high school, he began dating Sharen Hart, the woman with whom he would share his life. They were married in 1975 when Ken was stationed in Burns Lake, B.C. Their transfer to the lower Mainland in 1978 brought them to Ocean Park in South Surrey where the couple raised their three children and lived for 39 years.

Shortly after arriving to the Lower Mainland, Ken joined the local volunteer fire department, Hall 12, where he served for 23 years. This was another opportunity to help those in need. Here he also met numerous lifelong friends.

In 2000, Ken retired from the RCMP and joined the new Translink Police force as a Court Liaison Officer, in NewWestminster, B.C. until his retirement in 2014.

In retirement, the couple moved to Vancouver Island to find more adventure and to create a new home to host gatherings of their friends, children and six grandchildren.

Ken was predeceased by his father David; mother Lois; brother Larry; and brother in- law David Zatylny. He’s survived by his wife Sharen; son Trent; daughter Krista Howlett (Jason); son Craig (Cheryl); grandchildren Courtney, George, Madilyn, Jack,Wyatt, and Paige; brother Doug (Louise); sisters, Merle Zatylny and Janice Loos (Jim); and sister-in-law Bonnie Whelpton.

Our family would like to thank the nurses in the Palliative Care facility at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for their attentive care in his final days.

A service in Ken’s honour will be held on Friday, September 11 at 11 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person portion of this service is by invitation only.

We invite all who knew and cared for Ken to watch the service live online from this link: https://funeraweb.tv/en/diffusions/17267/wait

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you carry out a simple act of kindness to someone you care about, the same way Ken did throughout his life.