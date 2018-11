Keith Gordon Miller











Keith passed away at the age of 84. He was born in Bracken, Sask. His life’s work started in the 1950’s at the Fraser Valley Milk Producers Association in Sardis, BC, and he was honoured at retirement at the Burnaby F.V.M.P.A. plant in 1999. Survived by his brother Lorne (Betty), Joyce B.R., mother of his daughters – Lynn (Rick), Cindy (Tony), Sandra (Joe), 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all of BC. No service by request.