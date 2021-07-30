We are horribly saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Kazimierz (Kaz/Kazek) Boleslaw Makosiej at the age of 73.

Kaz was born on April 26, 1948 to parents Mary and Joe in Wierzawice, Poland. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan in 1973, and worked in a mine for most of his life. When he wasn’t working, he followed his immense passion for fishing, hunting, mushroom picking, and of course his glass of wine. Anyone who knew Kaz knew that he was kind, loving, caring, extremely helpful, and a wonderful father/husband. Kaz’s family and friends will miss him more than words can say.

Kaz was predeceased by his father Joe. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Ania, and his 3 children Lucas, Mark, and Felicia. Also left to mourn his passing is his mother Mary, brothers Andy (Patti), Mark (Lori), sister Halina, nieces and nephews Adam, Andrew, Brianne, Christina, Julian, and Angela.

Services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 20th at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church.