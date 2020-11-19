Katherine was born June 5, 1925 in Blumenort, Siberia, Russia. As a very young child she emigrated to Canada with her family, settling in southern Manitoba. After harvest in 1937, her family moved to Abbotsford. Throughout her life Katherine was so thankful to live in Canada and especially in BC with its mild winters.

In 1945, a few months before the end of WWII, she married Dietrich Rempel. They were married for 62 years, when Dad passed away in 2007.

Mom showed her love for her family through her care for each of us. Although we couldn’t afford ‘store-bought’ clothes, we were always well-dressed because of her talent in sewing (often without a pattern). Mom’s homemaking skills will be remembered fondly. Her home was immaculate and there always was something homemade waiting should someone drop by.

Mom showed her love for her Lord through service – teaching Sunday School in earlier years, and later heading up the Festival Committee at Central Heights Church.

Mourning their loss are her children; Lorna (Rod) Jones, Wanda (Warren) Nikkel, Rob (Joy) Rempel, Karen (Allen) Giebelhaus and Steve (Ruth) Rempel; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to the staff of Tabor Home who looked after Mom these last 4 years. The love and care shown to her was extraordinary and her family will be forever grateful.

Regretfully, because of COVID-19 there will be a private service only.

