1929-2021 ~ Karl Reiner, long time resident of Williams Lake, passed away peacefully at the age of 92.

Karl and his wife Elke immigrated to Williams Lake from Germany in 1963. They owned and operated Glendale Trading from 1964-2007.

Predeceased by his son Michael (Patti), he leaves to mourn Elke, his wife of 58 years, and daughter Regina (Ric), as well as grandchildren Erika (Corey), Hannah, Morgan, and great granddaughter Maia.

A special thank you to Dr. Magnuson and the medical staff who demonstrated compassion and provided excellent care during this difficult time. Obituary-