It’s with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Karen Elaine Nykiforuk of Bonnington, BC.

Karen is survived by her loving husband John Nykiforuk, children: Jeff Nykiforuk and Christine Schmidt (Aaron Schmidt) and grandsons: Jared and Tyler Nykiforuk and Xander Schmidt

Karen’s extended family include, sister in law Jenny Bain, Nichole Huhn (Otto), Janet Lacey (Lloyd), Judy Shewchuk (Dave), brother in law: Mike Yakymyshyn, Elmer Nykiforuk (Joan), brothers: Dave Spivak (Wendy), Fred Spivak (Orysia), Nick Spivak (Jan), and Roger Spivak (Gail).

Karen spent 16 years working for ICBC’s Public Affairs and Road Safety in Nelson and Trail before retiring in 2007 to enjoy having coffee on the sundeck with her soul mate, gardening, hanging out with her grandkids and trying new cooking recipes. Karen was known for her big heart, warm laugh and yummy baking and always went the extra mile to show her family how much she cared. Karen has filled our lives with a lifetime of treasured memoires and will be forever loved and appreciated.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the professionalism of Beasley Fire Hall’s First Responders, BC Ambulance and Medical Staff at Kootenay Lake hospital and Kelowna Hospital.

There will be a public viewing available from 11 am – 1 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Service, 613 Ward St. Cremation to follow with a Celebration of life scheduled at a later date.

Expression of sympathy donations may be made to the BC Heart and Stroke Foundation. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence by visiting the family’s online register at www.thompsonfs.ca.