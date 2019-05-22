May 22, 2019

With sadness, Lorne informs you that June Macfarlane has died in Chichester, West Sussex, UK. She was buried in a natural burial site in a clearing in the forest. A crab apple tree was planted on the grave which will provide food for the birds and forest creatures.

June lived in Nanaimo for 14 years and prior to that for 27 years in Toronto. In 2017, she moved to England where she was closer to her loving family. Lorne, with Beth, will be returning to Nanaimo, BC, Canada.