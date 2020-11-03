It is with extreme sadness we announce the sudden passing of Judy Marie Van Gameren at the young age of 55.

Judy was born April 29th 1965. She is survived by her loving husband Andre, step children Jessica (Tyler O’Dwyer), Denny and Tyren (Amberly) Grandchildren Brett and Caden O’Dwyer, Kason, Everette, Treyton Van Gameren. Her mother Margie French, father Len Klinger(Lorraine) brother Clayton Klinger (Lynn). Sister in-law Alice Ramsey (Don) and brother in-law Ernest (Charity)

Judy was pre-deceased by her brother Raymond, stepfather Ted, mother in-law Fien. Judys father-in-law Jan Van Gameren passed away days after Judy.

Judy attended school in Vernon BC and resided in Lumby BC, where she pursued her passion for the outdoors and spent many hours tending to her beautiful gardens. Judy was a gentle soul. Her love for her four legged fur babies was evident in the love and care she gave them. She leaves behind many loved ones and her smile will be missed by all who knew her.

Obituary-