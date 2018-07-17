With great sadness, we announce the passing of Judy Irene Lang on July 17th, 2018, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her loving husband Ian, and parents Hardy and Anita Smith.

Survived by her loving siblings Hardy (Barb), Jackie (Ron) and Karen (Andy); daughter Tina; step-daughters Gill (Steve) and Heather (Doug); and grandchildren Kelsey, Nicholas, Kristina, Allison, Michael, and Melanie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Colonial West Clubhouse (20554 – 118th Avenue, Maple Ridge) on Friday July 20th from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and would be appreciated.

Special thank you to Carol, Janet, and Dr.Warmenhoven at the Grey Medical clinic; friend David Cooke, and the neighbours of Colonial West for all their help and support through the years. Dearest thanks to Doug and Ellen Dupas, and the rest of Judy and Ians’ beautiful lifeflong friends and loving family.

Condolences may be sent to www.mapleridgefuneral.ca