June 24, 2021

1944-2021 ~ Our kind and loving Judy/Doods has now joined her partner, Paul Motley, after a short courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her brothers Steve (Carolyn) and Mike (Kathy); her children Kim (Earle) and Jay (Colleen); stepdaughter Merri-Lee Motley; grandchildren Erik, Jordi (Dylan), Darren, and Amy; as well as many other beloved family members and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Mickey (Mabel) Turner.

Judy was born in Ladysmith and raised in Salmon Arm, BC. She moved between Port Hardy, Granisle, Maple Ridge, Elkford, and Sparwood, and effortlessly made friends wherever she went.

Judy firmly believed in standing up for what is right, maintaining a positive outlook, and having a good time. She was always laughing, smiling, and looking for ways to help others. She was the type of person to cry at a parade out of happiness. She asked for nothing and gave everything. Judy was truly beautiful inside and out.

We are very appreciative of the care Judy received by the “angels” at the Elk Valley Hospital and Rocky Mountain Village. We would also like to thank everyone who supported her, especially the Sparwood Legion crew.

No service requested but please have a toast/toke in honour of this shining star. She will be dearly missed.

