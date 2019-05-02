Joseph “Ross” Rosaire Wilfred Gervais peacefully continued on his journey with his family by his side on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Hillside Centre in Kamloops at the age of 75 years. Ross was born on October 4, 1943, in Val d’Or, Abitibi.

Ross is survived by his wife Maria Ramsey, his sister Florence, his children, as well as his many step-children, his four grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Ross also had numerous foster children that he looked after.

He is predeceased by his brother Renee Gervais, his sister Theresa “May God bless you all and enjoy life to the fullest”

Gervais and his parents Arthur Gervais and Gilberte Labarge.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Upon Ross’ request, a viewing and service will not be held.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada.

The family of Ross Gervais would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Hillside Centre for all their compassionate care during his time there.

Ross will forever be missed and never forgotten.

