It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Josef (Joe) Philip Pitzoff. He will be greatly missed by his son Noal Pitzoff and daughter Clare Pitzoff, daughter- in-law Leaha Bennett and the joy of his recent life Kade Robert Josef Pitzoff who called him “Gampa”. Joe was born in Prince Rupert BC and lived most of his life in Terrace where he was raised surrounded by his loving family Debbie Taphouse, Tony Pitzoff, Bonita Pitzoff and his parents Joe and Irma. Joe was an avid fisherman and spent many days on the Skeena river with his friends Rod Ames and Craig Stephens. Joe last worked at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency a job he did with honesty and integrity along with his colleagues. He lived by the motto “do no harm and help where you can”.

He will be remembered with a celebration of life on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 1 pm at Our Lady of Assumption Church.