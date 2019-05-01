It is with extreme sadness the family announce the sudden passing of John William Monks (Jack).

Jack was predeceased by his parents Mary and John, brother Albert and sister-in-law Edna. Jack is survived and will be missed by his wife Marilyn, sons Brent (Maryann), Dale (Corey), and ‘The Girls’, his loving grand daughters Jordan and Dillan. Jack will also be missed by his grand dog Nikki. He will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Lynda Fitzgerald (Bob), brother-in-law Norm Magee (Gloria) nieces, nephews and many long time friends.

Jack was born in Cumberland on Dec. 16 of 1937. He was always proud to declare he was born and raised in Cumberland, B.C. He had countless wonderful memories of his life in the Comox Valley and especially of his times up at the lake.

For his entire life Jack was involved in outdoor activities. Walking, biking, skiing, golfing and particularly fishing created many, many hours of enjoyment for Jack. When Jack retired he also became one of the original members of Airpark Walkers and Coffee group. For 32 years Jack was a custodian in School District 71. He knew and enjoyed visits with many past and present colleagues.

The family wish to thank the many friends who were so kind and warmhearted to Jack over the years. The family would also like to thank Dr. M. Waldnik and Dr. DeJager for their attention and care.

At Jack’s request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to a charity of choice.