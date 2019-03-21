The family of John Peepchack are sad to announce his passing at the age of 57. John was born at St. Boniface, Manitoba on June 26, 1961, the son of Steven and Jane.

He grew up in Anola, Manitoba, and was a long-time Sooke resident.

John is survived by his children Nicole and Greg. He is also survived by his sister Shirley (Greg) and his brother Steven. He also leaves behind many life-long friends (you know who you are!).

John has worked in the construction industry for many years. He especially enjoyed socializing and was at the centre of many gatherings that he revelled in, loving to be the life of the party. He was a master “quality control” perogie taster. All batches passed!

He took pride in getting”classic status”on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. The only time he ever took off his Jesus sandals and put on boots was when he was riding his bike. He loved Mexican holidays, even though the first time took some convincing to get him to go. After that…

Cremation – Private Memorial to be announced at a later date.