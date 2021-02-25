We regretfully announce the passing of John Peder Sorenson, 77, of Kitimat, BC. John fought a courageous battle with mesothelioma and he is finally at rest. John is lovingly remembered by his sons John Jul Edward and Christian Tracey, daughters-in-law Kerri and Arceli, grandsons Kristian Jul, Brendan Trevor and Gabriel Javison, sisters Patricia (Ted) Parris and Eileen (Barry) Pihan, his ex-wife Theresa Gutknecht (Edward) and many nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his parents, Frode Jul and Margaret Mary (Peggy) and his grandson Jonah Kasey Sorenson.

John was born in Vancouver, BC and raised in Aldergrove. He worked as a pipefitter in Kitimat and Prince Rupert, BC, raising his family there. He coached hockey and lacrosse, passing on a love of both sports to his sons.

He loved the North and fishing, camping, and off-roading were hobbies he enjoyed. After retirement, he loved spending time with family, especially his grandsons. He was proud of them all.

Special thanks to Chelsea, Debbie and Faye at Oncology, Drs Kay, Van Schalkwyk and MacLeod. The family is especially grateful for the care and compassion shown by Megan, Natalie, Marina, Mikaela, Connie, and the rest of the nurses at Public Health.

We would also like to extend our appreciation to Caitlyn DeBruyne, his Occupational Therapist. They really helped us through some difficult times.

There will be a small celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to BC Cancer Foundation (bccancerfoundation.com) or the Canadian Mesothelioma Foundation (cmfonline.org).

Dad/Grandad/Uncle John we love you and we miss you. Obituary-