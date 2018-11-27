It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our son John Matthew Cunliffe at the age of 49. John was born at the Grace Hospital in Vancouver in 1969. He is survived by his father Ben, mother Yvonne and brother Ben, his uncles John Cashore, Derik Cunliffe, and Tom Wolsey (Pat), aunts Marliene Wolsey, Carol Hillman (Barry) and Pat Rodvik (Ron), cousins Cecelia (Dave), Kelly (Steven), Judy Cashore (Mike), Harvey Cashore (Isabell), Ben Cashore (Donna) and Madlene Rotare (Ed).

John went to Salmon Arm High School and also a special school, Cedar Lodge in Duncan, BC. John’s passions were his love of nature, his friends, music, golfing, fishing, animals and he loved 4x4ing. We wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Hemophilia Clinic for their dedication and caring for John and also to Corporal Tommy Blakney for going the extra mile and not giving up on locating John.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 9, 2018, 2 pm at Fischer’s Funeral Services, 4060 1 Avenue SW, Salmon Arm. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Hemophilia Clinic at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver. Share condolences and memories of John through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com.