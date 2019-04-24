John passed away peacefully at the age of 97 with his daughter, Mary Jane, by his side. Prior to suffering a stroke, three months previously, John was living independently and happily in his own home.

John was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie, and his sons, David and Jeff. He is survived by his daughter Mary Jane (Barry). He is survived by David’s family: daughter-in-law (Loretta); granddaughter Trina (Chris); grandson James; grandson Jonathon (Keri), and their son, his great-grandson, Jonathan. He is survived by Jeff’s wife (Eileen) and her children (Max and Taylor).

John was a dedicated husband, father and friend, with a strong sense of family and love of friends. He was strong in his beliefs, loyal to family and friends, and always giving of his time, support and assistance.

John was part of a large family, raised by his parents (Lorne and Cora) on the family farm (Pickering Twp, ON). John’s service in WW11 (England, Italy, North Africa) ended with his being in Holland for the liberation.

After the war, he returned to Canada, married his wife, Bonnie, and settled outside of Toronto where they raised their three children. John joined the Toronto Police force, serving for over 25 years. He and Bonnie retired and spent many happy years in their homes in Beaverton, ON and Englewood, Florida.

They moved to live full time on Vancouver Island in 2009. It was very difficult for them to leave their relatives and strong, network of friends in Ontario, but once out on the Island, they again made many good friends, and never lost contact with those back home. He was dedicated to his little dog, Jenny.

John loved cards – bridge, poker, solitaire, crib. The weekly bridge games, monthly poker games, and the people he played with, were very important to him. He also enjoyed scratch tickets, pull tabs and trips to the Casino.

Thank you to everyone who have supported and cared for John. He made no requests for donations. John requested a minimum of ceremony, so to honour him, we will be hosting a “Happy Hour”. Details TBA.