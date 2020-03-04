It is with a broken heart, I announce the passing of my beloved husband, Johnny. As his wife of 43 years there are no words to express how much I loved him and how deeply I will miss him.

John Edward Nasuszny was born on September 19th, 1950 in Athabaska, Alberta. He spent his childhood and school years in Smith, Alberta. In 1977 he married Gladys Lachance and they moved to Williams Lake, BC in 1983.

Johnny worked at Lignum Ltd., Starline Cedar and West Fraser Plywood for the last 30 years. Over the years he formed great friendships with coworkers and spent many hours on the golf course drinking beer and entertaining people with his colourful language.

Most days you could see “Red” cruising the town in his white (with ever changing coloured stripes) minivan. He could also be found at the local car washes, sometimes twice a day.

Johnny took great pride in caring for his manicured yard and gardens in the summer and his Christmas displays in the winter.

He will be remembered by many as a fiery, opinionated but kind and generous man.

Johnny will be greatly missed but forever loved and remembered by his wife Gladys, fur baby Peanut, loving nieces Brandy and Lacey Nasuszny and sister-in-law Terry Nasuszny. Also, by his sisters Helen Hunchak (Nick), Irene Geddes (Dave), his mother and father in law, Florence and Lloyd Lachance, brothers in law Gary (Laurie) and Lloyd (Karen) and sister in law Denise Jones (Don) as well as his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father John Nasuszny, mother Lucy Nasuszny and younger brother Wally Nasuszny.

A celebration of life will be held at the Gibraltar room on Saturday, May 23rd from 1 – 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in his name.