It is with great sadness that the family of Hans and Liz Weterings announce their passing.

Johannes (Hans) M. Weterings passed away after a brief illness, on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Elisabeth (Liz) Aleida Weterings (nee Fröhlich) passed away peacefully after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

They met in Amsterdam in 1953, marrying in Singapore in 1955.

Hans was born in Amsterdam on October 12, 1930. When the war broke out the family moved to Middleburg where they spent the rest of the war. He saw first-hand the painful and bloody liberation of the Schelde in the fall of 1944 by Canadians soldiers and often remarked how grateful he was for their sacrifice.

After emigrating to Canada, Hans obtained his undergraduate degree from Concordia and his Masters Degree from Queen’s University. His career was spent as a teacher from Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Amsterdam (Vrij) University Netherlands, public school systems in Quesnel and Fraser Valley, Abbotsford Federal Penitentiary, and MEI.

Hans spent many years volunteering including at the Mission Friendship Centre, Boy Scouts of Canada, was particularly proud of his work with M.A.S.H. (Mission Association for Seniors Housing) as the representative for the Cedar Valley Seniors Housing. Together they saw from inception to reality the construction of ‘The Cedars’ and Cedar Valley Manor.

Liz was born in Leeuwarden, Netherlands on October 13, 1931. She held diplomas in Nursing (Obs/Gyn), Medical Archivist, and studies philosophy at Laurentian University. Later in life became proprietor of Fashion Fabrics and The Spinning Wheel in Mission.

At 16, Liz received Commendation by King Christian of Denmark for her efforts helping children escape the starvation of northern Holland in 1944-45 into Denmark. Later in life she made over 100 patchwork quilts from home, for donation to refugees in Afghanistan.

Liz and Hans are survived by their four children; Michael, Christian (Claudia), Jennifer (Christian) and Stephanie (Jeff) and three grandchildren; Madeline; Colton and Joris.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Manucha, the floor staff at TRIM and Mission Memorial Hospital for their attention and kindness during this period.

A service was held at the Cedar Valley Church where Hans and Liz attended since 1977. The service can be viewed via https://youtu.be/IaaiM8Cob_U





