Words cannot express our sadness as we announce the sudden passing of Joginder Kaur Sandhu, our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and sister. Mom was born in the village of Jullundher, Punjab India, August 1, 1940.

She was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law Kam and Paul Rai, her parents Darshan S. and Jagir K. Johel and brother Baldave Johel.

She will be missed by her loving family: Husband of the 65 years – Gurnam S, Children – Sid, Jas (Kristine), Dal (Blair), Ron (Ronnie), Harry (Rhonda) and Sharon (Dave). Her beloved Grand Children: Alexa, Ryan, Selena, Priscilla, Adam, Jessica, Amanda, Sarah (JT) and Nicole (Andy) (Luckie). Brothers -Dave (Cindy) and Surj (Colleen)

She also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Reimer for taking care of our Mother for all these years, to the Doctor and nurses in the Triage at Cowichan District Hospital and the nurses on Floor 3 West, for making Mom’s last moments comfortable. Special thanks to the community service workers and Regina for taking care of mom at home.

Mom will be fondly remembered as the life of the party. She brightened any room with her love of dance and song.

A service will be held at H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre, 5285 Polkey Road, Duncan B.C. on Sunday March 24, 2019 at 11 am. Online condolences may be offered at www.hwwallacecbc.com.