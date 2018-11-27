Jocelyne Boulanger, a long-time resident of Gabriola Island, last week conceded her final debate in her four-year-long argument with cancer.

A nurse, educator, artist, and stalwart supporter of Gabriola’s Farmers’ Market, she was born in Ryland, Ontario. After she trained as a registered nurse, she moved to British Columbia and worked for seven years as an emergency room nurse at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Passionate about education, she was an instructor in the nursing department at Malaspina College, and rose to become Director of Nursing at the college while simultaneously earning her Masters’ Degree in Nursing. She also taught in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the University of Victoria; created the province-wide curriculum for teaching Licensed Practical Nurses; and was an educational consultant to private institutions for many years.

In what was perhaps her most satisfying work, she later became a home support worker on Gabriola Island, returning to what she considered the fundamentals of nursing: caring for people.

Jocelyne was a vocal and feisty advocate for her French-Canadian culture, and relished speaking with friends and family in her native language.

A talented watercolorist, she also built split-rail fences, shoveled concrete and was a pretty good carpenter as well. She was also an active participant in the Gabriola Farmers’ Market, getting rave reviews for her mustards, chutneys and flavoured vinegars.

She is survived by her extended family in Ontario and by her close friends Margaret, Joan, Laurie, Jan, Michael and Robbie. Waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge are Cricket, Bonnie, Maggie, Molly, Lady, Caitlin and Missy.

At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial services.