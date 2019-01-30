Joanie, aged 74, passed away January 23, 2019 at the Campbell River Hospital with her family by her side.

Joan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years Leo Robert, her boys Kenny McFayden (Karalee) and

Billy McFayden (Tina), sister Marg Ready (Stan), grandson Liam McFayden (Zhara), granddaughter Candice Silliker (Corey), great-grandchildren Blake & Violet as well as numerous nieces, nephews and so many cherished friends.

A small woman with a big heart and strong opinions, Joan would often be found crocheting beautiful creations, at the casino, or playing cards around the table, always with a Pepsi in hand.

Huge thanks to Dr. Robert Ramsey and the nurses and staff at the Campbell River Hospital for their kindness.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.