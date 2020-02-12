Joan Kathleen Sanford (nee Thorn) passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in Cranbrook, B.C.

Joan was born in Edmonton, AB at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on December 12, 1936. Joan was the first of two children born to Kay and Charlie Thorn and spent her childhood on farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The family settled in Moose Jaw where she met and married Wayne Sanford. Together they spent most of their lives in Cranbrook raising their four children. For the most part, Joan was a homemaker but worked a few jobs including the Woolworth’s Cafeteria.

Joan loved horses and cats and always enjoyed a trip to Fort Steel to see the animals and to swing on the school swing. She loved music and dancing and on occasion could be seen playing her air guitar. Joan enjoyed watching sports including, hockey, baseball, football and NASCAR.

Joan is survived by her children Brent (Angela), Cal, Stacey and Mardy, four grandchildren, seven great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews whom she held dear.

Joan is pre-deceased by her husband Wayne, her parents and only brother Bob Thorn.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at McPherson Funeral Services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. or B.C S.P.C.A.

Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com

