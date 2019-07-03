July 3, 2019

Mum passed on from this life on Friday, June 28, 2019 with her family by her side. Mum was born in Jordan River, grew up in Victoria and moved to Parksville in 1953. Mum worked full time and raised four children; Carol Hirst, Linda Clenard, Larry Hirst (deceased) and Steven Hirst.

Mum was always on the go doing something, playing crib, darts, “Tuesdays with the Ladies’, taking her friends around in her van, or on a gambling tour. . . . she loved those slots! She was a wonderful cook and there was always room at her table for anyone who came along. She loved her Grandchildren, Karmen, Kyla, and Lucas; the “Greats”, Chandra, Dallas, and Tamara; and the Great Grands, Ryder, Juliet, and Beau.

A Celebration for Mum will be held at a later date . . . please no flowers or cards.

