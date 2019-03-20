Joan went to be with the Lord as she died peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on Thursday, March 13, 2019, in Echo Village at the age of 84.

She was predeceased by her parents, Noble and Sadie Salsman, her son Jimmy Morse, her half- sister Pauline, sisters Joy and Sharon, her brothers Douglas, Calvin and Eugene and her half-brothers Whiley and Richard.

She is survived by loving husband Mike Mahovlic, daughters Pearl (Colin) Drolet and Jory Smith; son Larry (Stephanie) Morse, all from Nova Scotia; and sons Shawn Coffill, Nanoose Bay, B.C., and Mark Coffill, Port Alberni, B.C.; step-daughter Trish (Rick) McCrate, Coquitlam; step-son Jim (Lori) Mahovlic, Calgary, Alberta; step-daughter Meg (John) Belanger, Campbell River, B.C.; step-son Paul Mahovlic, New Westminster, B.C. and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Gerald (Janet) Salsman, Coldbrook, N.S.; brother Ronald (Jeanette) Salsman, Port Alberni, B.C.; sister Madelyn Wiles, Morristown, N.S.; brother Leo (Adele) Salsman, Trail, B.C.; sister Marilyn (Allan) Teal, Trenton, Ontario; and sister Freda Salsman, Waterville, N.S. as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Echo Village for everything, also to Pastor Platz for his spiritual support.

There will be a funeral service for Joan at Grace Lutheran Church, 4408 Redford Street, Port Alberni, B.C. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1:30 pm with a tea to follow.

Flowers are gratefully declined but if you wish to do so, donations to Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund would be greatly appreciated.