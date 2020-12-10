It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Masson. Survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Wanda and sister Brenda (Keith).

Much of Jim’s life was dedicated to helping others in one way or another. His working career was primarily automotive as management and sales training. He also provided training classes for the young community in Duncan, B.C.

He has been a member of Big Brothers and the Knights of Columbus. Jim also enjoyed golfing and weekly poker socials with his friends in Victoria, Duncan and Nanaimo.

Jim will be remembered for his sense of humor and greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Condolences may be left and information found at www.evergreencremationcentre.com

Evergreen Cremation CentreObituary-