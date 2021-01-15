It is our deepest heartbreak we announce that Jimmy (Jim) Block has passed away peacefully at his residence with his love Heather Lynn and son Derrick Block by his side.

Jim was born in Chilliwack, B.C. and landed a home-every-night job in Revelstoke in 1993 after many years of camp jobs.

For many years he was a loader operator and logging truck driver for Jim & Dorothy Scott before buying his own logging truck operating as River Granite Ltd. Over the years he also worked hauling dangerous goods.

He was one of the founding members of Lord’s Car Club of Revelstoke, which was established in 2010, and proudly showed off his 1936 Ford Coupe at car shows.

Jim’s passion was holidays with Heather on their Harley’s; riding with groups of friends; spending time with his son Derrick who was his pride and joy and definitely his father’s son sharing the same compassion for others.

Jim will be well remembered by his neighbours in Columbia Park, scooting around on his Bobcat clearing properties.

He had a love for home renovations and was always working on his Red Brick Driveway!! This driveway was a showpiece for the neighbours who stopped to admire, chat and ask: “do you ever stop”?

Jim was a social butterfly and always loved entertaining no matter what he was doing he stopped immediately to enjoy his company and called it a day.

Always HAD a beer fridge full outside for friends who stopped in (until a bear found the fridge).

Jim was predeceased by his parents Jake and Mary Block and his brothers Jake and Ernie. He is survived by his love Heather Lynn; son Derrick Block of Calgary; step-daughter Michelle Lynn; sister Rene Shepperd of Langley and his loving 3-year-old Pomeranian, Coco who laid over him in his last days.

