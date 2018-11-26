Jerome was born at home on the family farm in the Qu’Appelle Valley in 1938. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by wife Marilyn, children Jerry Jr and Karen (partner), Kerry and Cindy (wife) and grandchildren Kate, Dayton, Makena and Johnny. Thank you so much to the doctors and nurses at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

A Service will be held at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Thursday, November 29 at 1 pm. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.