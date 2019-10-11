After growing up in Brighton Ontario and becoming a registered nurse Jeannie caught the travelling bug. On the evening of Oct 2nd 1974 Jeannie arrived in Smithers in a truck turned into a camper and parked for the night. In the morning she awoke at the foot of a great mountain with the little town spread ’round its base. She loved this vision and decided to spend the rest of her life in the valley. Jeannie lived her life here working as a nurse with most of her nursing career devoted to caring for the residents of The Bulkley Lodge. Along the way she returned for more education and got a Bachelor of Science and Nursing degree.

Jeannie was one of the founding members of the Smithers Midsummer Festival, attending every single year but one. This absence was due to one of her secondary occupations as a fire tower lookout. For the past 15 years she had loved singing and performing ballads and folk songs with her husband Roger.

Unexpectedly, Jeannie left as peacefully as she arrived, exactly 45 years later on October 2nd, 2019. She died very soon after a diagnosis of aggressive lung cancer. Jeannie’s family and many friends will always remember her loving heart, her sparkling eyes and her wonderful dimples.

Jeannie’s husband, Roger Benham would like to invite the community to a potluck celebration of Jeannie’s life to be held next year on her birth date, June 12th, at their home “Dog Hollow”.

In the meantime there are memories and photos of Jeannie being posted on the “We Love JEANNIE! Cancer Champions!” facebook page. Please add any memories you would like to share.