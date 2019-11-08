Jeanne Ronningen











Surrounded by husband Harold of 69 years, and her children, Jeanne passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019. She leaves an empty place in the hearts of all who were blessed to have known and love her. A Celebration of Life will be held November 15 from 3 pm to 6 pm at Shawinigan Lake Community Centre. In lieu of flowers a contribution to the Elsie Miles Foundation or a donation of used clothing to the Diabetes Foundation would be her wish.