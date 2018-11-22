At the age of 82 years Jean passed away peacefully at Hearthstone Manor, after five long months of fighting various health issues, with family by her side to comfort her on her way to her next journey. What a blessing to know Mom that you are no longer suffering!

Jean will be lovingly remembered by two sons and their families, Brett (Debbie), Chanel and Levi and Clay (Sheila), Sydney and Dalton. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark, to whom she was married for 51 years.

Mom, you have warmed the hearts of many folks and we will miss your smile and all of your jokes.

In memory of Mom, a Tea Gathering will take place at the East Hill Community Church, 3605-12th Street, on Sunday, December 2nd, 2018 at 1 pm.

As an expression of sympathy, those who wish to do so may send donations in memory of Mom to the Canadian Cancer Society, #102-1433 St. Paul Street, Kelowna, B.C. V1Y 2E4.

Cremation arrangements were made with BETHEL FUNERAL CHAPEL LTD., 5605-27th Street, Vernon, BC. V1T 8Z5 250-542-1187