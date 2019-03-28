It is with great sadness that the family of Libbie Greenwood announces her passing after a brief illness at the age of 79.

Libbie will always be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, Stan, and their children Steve (Sandra), Randy (Karen), Kim (John), and Jeff (Stacy). She will also be fondly remembered by her 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret (William), brother, Jim (Shirley), brother-in-law Denny; niece, Christa and nephew Andrew.

The oldest of four children, Libbie is pre-deceased by her parents Wes and Janet Copeland, eldest brother H.R. “Bert” Copeland and sister-in-law Lyn Williams.

In recent years, Libbie spent her social time as a member of the Green Choir, United Church Choir, and the Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club. She also volunteered with the Kootenay Presbytery and the KBRH Ladies Auxiliary.

The family wishes to thank the KBRH ICU and 3rd floor doctors and nursing staff for their attentiveness and outstanding compassion while Libbie was in their care.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Libbie’s name may be made to the Trail United Church, 1300 Pine Avenue, Trail, BC, V1R 4E7 or to a charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held 11 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Trail United Church with interment to take place at a later date. Gwen Ziprick of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

You are welcome to leave a personal message of condolence by visiting the family’s register at www.myalternatives.ca.