It is with great sadness that we announce Jan’s sudden passing. He will be dearly missed by his wife Teuny and son Paul. Jan was born in Rijnsaterwoude in the Netherlands, and had always dreamed of living in Canada. His dream came true when he moved to BC with his wife and son in 2011. Jan was known for his cheerful nature and always brightened our day. He was quick with a smile and a quip for any situation. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on October 4, 2019 from 3 pm – 5 pm at the Bradner Hall, 5305 Bradner Road, Abbotsford. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Mission Hospice Society.