James Lyle “Jim” Dodge











James (Jim) Lyle Dodge died suddenly at the age of 66.

He was predeceased by his father George and his twin brother John.

He leaves to mourn, his mother Vera in Courtenay, his sister Diana Cyr (Louis), his daughters Trisha (Chris) in Errington and Tammy (Stu), four granddaughters Mariah, Emily, Heidi and Kaylynn. He also leaves one uncle, aunts and cousins and a niece and three nephews.

No service by request. Stories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.chapelofmemories.ca

Chapel of Memories