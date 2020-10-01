This is a celebration and tribute to a wonderful man, James Logan, and his life well lived.

We know he is paddling his kayak and he is at peace. Whether you knew him as James, Jim, Jimmy, Hamish, Dad or Pops you experienced his caring, patient and welcoming nature.

Family meant everything to him. Although it didn’t take much for him to include you in his definition of family.

Survived by his wife Jody, daughters Bronwyn (Cody) and Rhyanon (Braydon), and sister Jane (Jim) as well as many family members and friends he considered family. He spent his life and his career being a coach, an encourager, a calm and steady supporter, and a playful companion.

As for his life well lived: loving his family, his friends, his work as a counsellor, nature, playing games, travelling, kayaking, and animals. He would make a shared interest with each person he met to create a special connection.

As a family we will celebrate his life. In your celebration of him, he would encourage you to get out into nature, you’re never too old for play, and to make time for those you care about. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to owl wildlife refuge (owlrehab.org) or burns bog (burnsbog.org).

