James (Jim) Knipple

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Jim Knipple Of Nelson B.C.
In keeping with the wishes of Jim, cremation has taken place and no funeral service will be held.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Obituary-

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries