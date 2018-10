Jim passed away suddenly yet peacefully into the arms of Jesus. Jim will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Lee, his faithful boxer and many family & friends.

The Celebration of Life for Jim will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 2 pm at the Langley Senior Resources Centre 20605 51 B Avenue, Langley.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Langley Senior Resources Society would be greatly appreciated.