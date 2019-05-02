Jacqueline M. Munro, 75, born March 6, 1944 in Duncan, B.C to Lloyd and MaryHearsey, passed away on April 8, 2019, due to cancer.

She was an exceptional nurse of 38 years in Duncan, Honolulu, Montana and Terrace. She received her Bachelor’s degree in nursing and dedicated her life treating, caring of those who came her way with a healing hand and a gentle heart. She touched the heart of many and helped countless people.

Survived by her children, Lloyd Murphy Sr. of Kelowna, B.C; Janice Craveiro of Terrace, B.C; Colleen Taylor of Lake Stevens, WA; and Heather Munro of Vernon, B.C., 6 grandchildren: Lloyd Murphy Jr. of Kelowna, B.C; Bryanna Murphy of Kelowna,B.C; Brittney Clark of Lake Stevens, WA; Marissa Craveiro of Victoria, B.C; JanessaParsons of Lake Stevens, WA; Brayden Craveiro of Terrace, B.C; 3 great grandchildren: Aliyah Murphy of Kelowna,B.C, Nixon Murphy of Kelowna, B.C and Noah Fahrenkrug of Lake Stevens B.C, nieces, nephews and by one brother: Lenard Hearsey of Hinton, Alberta.

Predeceased to join her husband of 39 years, father, mother, sister: Doss Taylor; brothers: Christopher Hearsey and Harold Hearsey.

Her dedication, loyalty, strength and compassion for others will be deeply missed but forever in our hearts.

Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 2 pm, located 3904 Marshall Street, Terrace, BC.

There will be a memory book, if you would like to share your most memorable times of Jackie Munro, at the celebration of life.