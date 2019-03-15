At age 83 Jackie passed away Sunday morning peacefully with Norman her partner of 32 years and close family by her side.

Jackie leaves one son Joseph (Beth), a sister Ann (in Ontario) many nieces and nephews. She also leaves Linda Mannle who was like a daughter to her, and Norm’s sons, Denny (Jan) and Donny (Ginny).

Jackie was born and raised in Berry’s Bay, Ontario where she went to school. Later she moved to Kirkland Lake, Ontario. She worked for a member of parliament there where she was very well liked. She married Sonny Gilmour and worked very hard in the bush, cutting pulpwood, and was very devoted to her son Joe.

They moved to Fruitvale, British Columbia and she worked at Hudson Bay Company and Zellers for 17 years. She made many lifetime friends working there.

In 1988 Jackie met Norm and they spent the next 32 years together, dancing, working hard and travelling. In later years they spent 17 winters in Southern USA.

Jackie and Norm worked hard on their house in Sunningdale. She loved her flower garden and admired them looking out her large front window. Jackie sewed beautiful dancing costumes and they were absolutely beautiful.

Unfortunately Jackie ended up in a nursing home about three years ago, but fortunately for her, Norm visited her regularly and played music for her at the lodge every Sunday for the rest of her life.

Special thanks to CVL and KRH for their extreme kindness to all in our time of sorrow and loss.

Jackie requested no Celebration of Life. She would like donations to Trail Bridge Program at the C.V.L.

As an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation in memory of Jackie to the Recreation Bridges Program at Columbia View Lodge c/o the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Foundation, 1200 Hospital Bench, Trail, V1R 4M1 or online at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca.