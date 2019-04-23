1924 – 2019 ~ Ivy passed away in her 95th year, surrounded by family at Peace Arch Hospital. Predeceased by her husband, Ken, in 2004.

Survived by her three children, Ken (Jeanne), Brian, and Lori (Chris), three grandchildren, K.C. (Mallory), Ally, Sarah, and one great grandson, Sterling.

Ivy was born in Cumberland, B.C. and married Ken in 1947. After marrying Ken, Ivy put her energy into raising their three children. As a family, they moved many times over Ken’s 28 year career in the RCAF, finally settling in Surrey, B.C.

Living independently until her 94th year, Ivy lived a full life and will always be remembered for her sharp mind. At Ivy’s request no service will he held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the B.C. Cancer Society.