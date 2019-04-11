It is with sad hearts that we say goodbye to Irene Margaret Bryan of Vernon BC.

Irene was born in Nipawin Saskatchewan to Jacob Hamm and Margaret Zacharias. She was blessed to grow up with two sisters and three brothers who have remained close to her throughout her life. In 1956 she married Henry Wieler and soon began her family. Irene and Henry moved around Saskatchewan and Alberta before finally settling in northern BC. It was there they raised their 4 young children along the Skeena River which began her love for the wild forests and waterways of BC. Seeking better opportunities for their growing children, Henry and Irene moved to Calgary in 1976.

Irene began her career in BC as an office manager, then worked in Calgary for 10 years as a records manager for the City of Calgary. Irene received much recognition for her innovative efforts in records management and was responsible in developing the first digital records centre at the City of Calgary, which is still in use today.

After the ending of her marriage to Henry, Irene met and married Bill Bryan of Vernon BC in 1987 who was her loving partner for 30 years until he passed away in 2017. Together, they spent many happy years in Vernon travelling and exploring the Okanagan valley with their blended family and many friends.

Irene was a kind and generous woman who was strongly independent and forward thinking. Those who knew her well were privileged to have her as a mother, sister, friend and colleague.

Irene is survived by; her children David, Lenora, Audrey and Karen; and by her step daughters Laurel and Colleen; her brothers Alan and Abe; her sisters Ruth and Audrey; and by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Waldron for his valued support during Irene’s life and through her passing.

At Irene’s request, there will not be a formal service. A private gathering for family and friends will be held May 11th, 2019 at the Spruce Landing Club House, Vernon from 1 – 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Canadian Cancer society in Irene’s name.