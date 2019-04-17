At the age of 77, Irene Letcher was released from the devastating grip of dementia, passing away peacefully at the Rocky Mountain

Village on Saturday, April 13th.

On June 5, 1941, Irene and her twin sister Vera were born in Natal, BC to Czechoslovakian parents Joseph and Yarmilla (Musil) Kotek. Being one of 8 children, Irene quickly learned the value of hard work, and appreciated the importance of

family and friends.

The “life of the party”, Irene had a terrific sense of humor; she was always laughing and joking. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking, especially when she was preparing for Christmas – her favorite time of year! Irene

thrived on the joy of the season and went all out every year.

Irene loved life and enjoyed keeping active; travelling with friends to play slots at the Casinos, trips to the Dominican and New York, swimming, sewing, crafting, spending time with her “Koffee Klan”, and of course, the infamous shopping trips with her daughter and best friend, Cindy.

Irene was an avid reader, a book always close by. The hardest part of her daily life happened a few years ago when she lost her eyesight. Her sister Vera would read to her on the phone every night until Cindy thoughtfully purchased audio books for her to enjoy. Once again, Irene was able to enjoy the books she so loved.

Irene was a joy to be around and was loved by all who knew her. She will be forever remembered with love, smiles and laughter. Until we meet again …….

Irene is lovingly survived by her children: Cindy (Sean) Petkau and Vance Letcher (Shelly Ann Polovelnikoff); her twin sister Vera Ranson, sister Rosemarie (August) Ebbinghoff and her brother Vladimer “Laddie” Kotek as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Cliff, and siblings Myrtle “Midge”, Frances, Lillian and Stanley “Chappy”.

Memorial donations may be made in Irene’s name to the Alzheimer Society of BC, www.alzheimers.ca

Memories & condolences shared at www.cherishedmemoriesfs.com. Arrangements entrusted to Cherished Memories Funeral Services Ltd.