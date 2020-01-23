Mom passed away quickly and seemingly without pain which was exactly what she’d hoped for. Many remember her from working in the hardware dept at the Co-op and mom loved it when, even recently , people would say hello or talk to her be cause they recognized her. Mom was a people person and nothing made her happier than making a connection, however brief, with people. She was compassionate, very curious about everything, independent and strong willed. Mom was a giver. If she could help anyone she did; near or far away, if an animal or person needed help, she did what she could. Mom was predeceased by her sister Helen and daughter Bev and I’m sure that they are all having a very happy and chatty reunion right now. This is the poem that mom requested.

Miss Me But Let Me Go

When I come to the end of the road,

And the sun has set for me,

I want no rites in a gloom filled room,

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little- but not too long,

And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love we once shared, Miss me but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must go alone,

It’s part of the Masters plan.

A step on the road to home.

Thank you to Dr Lotz for years of excellent care, we appreciated your attenton to detail and consistent follow up. Thank you to Tylee, Sandy, Hazel, Barb and all the staff at the Sunshine Center for making mom’s last (10?) years so fun and interesting. Thank you to the Salvation Army Ladies League for making mom’s time there on Wednesday evenings something she really enjoyed and looked forward to. A special thank you to Marilynn and the drivers of the Handy Dart – you took care of mom like she was family. Thank you to the community home care staff and McConnell Estate staff who took good care of mom, laughted with her and shared some sad times wih her. Much appreciated.

At mom’s request there will be no funeral or celebration of life- she said she did that when she was alive.