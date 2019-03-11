Ingrid was born 1935 in Germany and passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Duncan BC. As a young child she endured a war torn era and was the last surviving member of her family who fled Prussia as the Russians were advancing Germany during WW2.

Her family settled in Kaiserslautern Germany, where she met her future husband Felix Leo Valinski. She followed him to Canada where they married to live out their future together. Sadly, Felix passed 29 years ago and he never left her mind.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children Marco, Rosemarie, and Rene (Tanja and Felix Jr. passed years earlier). Ingrid was blessed with six grandchildren Angela, James, Ryan, Spencer, Jacqueline, Kyla and one great-grandchild Leo, daughters-son-in-law Jelene, Ivan, and Charlene, who all loved and adored her.

Ingrid enjoyed hiking, bridge club, travel, reading and socializing with her family and friends. The family thanks her dear friends Katherine and Heidi plus many others, who helped her through her golden years.

The family thanks the doctors, nurses and assisting staff at the Cowichan District Hospital who provided care and support in her final days. We also thank the staff at the Ts’i’ts’uwatul’ Lelum Assisted Living Care Home for their compassion and excellent care.

Ingrid loved to laugh and was a positive thinker. Mother, you will be forever in our hearts, minds and will be deeply missed.

RIP Our Dearest Mom/Omi

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cowichan Valley Basket Society or CNIB.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 pm. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Sands Arbor Reception Centre, 187 Trunk Road, Duncan, BC.

Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.